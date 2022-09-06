Windigo Fire in Central Oregon now 100% contained, officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Windingo Fire, which burned just over 1,000 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, is now 100 percent contained, according to fire officials. The fire was burning roughly 20 miles southwest of La Pine.

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center made the announcement via Twitter on Monday evening.

The fire, named for its proximity to Windigo Pass on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, caused closures of portions of the Pacific Crest Trail and the Kelsay Valley Horse Camp. Both were reopened to the public on Aug. 23. Other affected trails like Mt. Thielsen Wilderness have also since reopened.

Investigation determined the fire was caused by lighting.

