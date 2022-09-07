Arson suspected after fire damages NE Portland apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment in northeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, and investigators believe the fire may have been set intentionally.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported.

PF&R said the fire started in a plastic dumpster on the outside of the building.

Fire damages NE Portland Fire (Portland Fire & Rescue)

Investigators are looking at the fire as a possible arson. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 503-823-FIRE.

