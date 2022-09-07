Cooler and comfortable through Thursday, then turning hot again

It’s turning hot late this afternoon and we’ll top out in the lower 90s before temperatures cool after 6pm.

If that’s a little too warm for you, then you’ll like the next 2-3 days. We’ll lose the hot easterly wind this evening and cooler ocean breezes will rule the next 2 days. The result will be a 10-15 degree drop in high temperatures tomorrow and Thursday. But skies will remain mainly sunny and overnight temperatures cool too. It’ll fee like fall the next few mornings.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

There’s no rain in sight and we haven’t had a soaking in almost 3 months. The very dry early September conditions are normal and historically our big fires have occurred just before the fall rains arrive. So fire danger is quite high. If the right weather conditions show up (a gusty/dry east wind and warm/hot temps), a fire could spread quickly. It appears that is going to happen Friday and Saturday. The highest fire danger of the year is arriving west of the Cascades and a Fire Weather Watch is up for all of NW Oregon and SW Washington Friday and Saturday.

This is the same weather setup we had at Labor Day 2020 when firestorms raced through the Cascades and foothills, BUT the wind won’t be as strong and airmass not as dry. And there are no fires burning at this time that could blow up into a firestorm.

Regardless, this could lead to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. That could include the Cascade foothills, western Gorge, possibly parts of the Coast Range & West Hills. Outside of the Hoodland Corridor (Sandy to Gov’t Camp), this has not been done yet…it’ll be something new.

Temperatures cool as the dry east wind goes away late Saturday. Next week will be noticeably cooler with a chance for showers showing up later in the week.

