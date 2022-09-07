Cooler next couple of days, then the heat returns

It’s a mild start to our day across the Portland/Vancouver metro area with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Outlying cities have dropped into the 50s, so it’ll be pretty comfortable out there as you start your day. A shortwave trough (or weak weather system) is moving into the region, bringing partly cloudy skies and cooler air. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms today, mainly along & east of the Cascades. Tonight will be nice and cool with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. This should lead to a slightly cooler afternoon Thursday with highs topping out near 80 degrees.

Big changes arrive on Friday as a dry cold front slides through the interior Northwest and Intermountain West. This system, combined with an upper level ridge building from the west, will lead to warming temperatures and a dry/gusty east wind. We’re facing critical fire danger along and west of the Cascades since it’s been 2-3 months since we’ve had a real good soaking rain. A *Fire Weather Watch* will be in effect from 11:00 A.M. Friday through Saturday. There could be some power shutoffs along the west slopes of the Cascades since fire danger will be highest there. Expect high temperatures to rise into the low to mid 90s between Friday & Saturday (in our western valleys), with overnight lows only falling into the 60s.

High pressure will move east of our region between Sunday and Monday, allowing the wind to shift and cooler air to settle in. Afternoon temperatures will dip into the 80s and 70s next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

