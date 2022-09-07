Deputies searching for missing mother and daughter from Lane County

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her daughter.

Deputies say 34-year-old Kristin Williams left her home on South Slough Road with her one-year-old daughter Skye Williams on either Sept. 3 or 4. Since then, no one has heard from her, officials say.

Kristin is described by deputies as a white female, 5′5″, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is a black female, 2′9″, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.

