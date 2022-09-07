Fire damages NE Portland apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street.

Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire damages NE Portland Fire (Portland Fire and Rescue)

