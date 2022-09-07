Fire damages NE Portland apartment

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street.

Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

