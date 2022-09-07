Gresham man charged in connection with 17-year-old fentanyl death

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl which resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Police arrested 38-year-old Duane Robert Hill on Wednesday after executing a search warrant on his home. When they entered, Hill attempted to flush pills down the toilet, police said. Police did not release the address.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the arrest followed an investigation into the Portland teen’s death which included multiple task forces and Homeland Security investigators.

Investigators found one full and one-half blue “M-30″ pill on the Portland teen’s desk along with small amounts of an unknown crystal substance and a white powder residue. Lab reports confirmed that the pills were counterfeit Oxycodone, manufactured with fentanyl.

Hill is suspected of being a “third-level supplier” of the pills, and investigators said he has been selling fentanyl in quantities between 10 and 100 pills, at about $5 each. One week after the teen’s death, investigators said they set up a controlled purchase of about 40 M-30 pills from Hill.

Police said they found more than 200 M-30 pills in Hill’s residence and vehicle along, with a 9mm handgun, a scale, assorted drug packaging materials and $4,480 in cash. A portion of the fentanyl pills recovered from Hill’s toilet were rainbow-colored.

Hill appeared in federal court Wednesday and is detained pending further court proceedings. His charges include possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

