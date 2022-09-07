Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday night, ten Portland residents with disabilities filed a class action lawsuit in federal district court, claiming that the city had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by permitting homeless persons to set up camp on city sidewalks.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit requests that the city remove all tents from sidewalks immediately.

“The City has failed and continues to fail to maintain its sidewalks clear of debris and tent encampments, which is necessary to make its sidewalks readily accessible to people with mobility disabilities,” the lawsuit reads. “Indeed, a substantial number of the City’s sidewalks—particularly those in the City’s busiest business corridors—do not comply with applicable federal statutes and regulations because they are blocked by tent encampments and attendant debris, rendering the sidewalks inaccessible, dangerous, and unsanitary for people with mobility disabilities.”

