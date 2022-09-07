Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening.

Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin.

Level Three “Go Now” orders that remain in place for the following areas:

Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp.

All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.

Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.

Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.

Level Two orders that remain in place:

The area between Taylor Lake and Lemish Lake along the Taylor Burn Road, including the Many Lakes and Metolius-Windigo Trailheads.

Follow up to date evacuation orders on the Lane County Twitter account above or on the Lane County website.

