Man arrested after outbound Portland flight diverts to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday after he became “unruly and disruptive” on an airplane that departed from Portland and made an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City, according to a police affidavit filed Monday.

As Delta Airlines Flight 713 bound for Atlanta was taking off, James Harold Jones refused to stay in his seat, according to the affidavit.

Jones told flight attendants he was feeling ill. After they brought him some ginger ale to calm his stomach, he temporarily agreed to sit. But then he began to force “napkins and moist towelettes into the vents above his seat.”

At some point in the flight, Jones began to yell that he “he was being poisoned,” and demanded to “speak to the captain and to the FBI.”

He continued demanding to speak with the captain and refusing to sit when the plan hit turbulence. Instead, he began moving from row to row within the cabin, acting and talking “erratically.”

The cabin crew moved service carts to block his way into the cockpit as a precaution.

The flight crew decided to divert to Salt Lake City as Jones was climbing over seats “from the exit row through the first class cabin.” At that point, crew and passengers restrained Jones with flex cuffs and buckled him into a seat in first class.

Upon arrival in Salt Lake City, Jones was given a medical exam and then arrested by airport police. The police affidavit states that Jones told police he’d taken methamphetamines within the past days and that he “frequently has adverse behavioral reactions to meth several days after use.”

The remaining passengers continued onto Atlanta in a different plane, so that the original craft could be “screened for dangerous substances.”

