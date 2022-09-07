Mt. Rainier appears to be venting Wednesday; USGS says not an eruption
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KPTV) - Mount Rainier put on a display Wednesday morning as it seemed to be venting steam.
The mountain, which is an active volcano, is not erupting, the United States Geological Survey wants to make clear. And this behavior is “not unusual.”
Numerous USGS volcanologists are reportedly working on installing new monitoring equipment at the volcano this week, according to officials.
Cascades Volcano Observatory scientists are present to verify this.
