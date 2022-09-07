Mt. Rainier appears to be venting Wednesday; USGS says not an eruption

Mt. Rainier venting steam on Wednesday morning Sep. 7, 2022
Mt. Rainier venting steam on Wednesday morning Sep. 7, 2022(FOX News)
Sep. 7, 2022
SEATTLE (KPTV) - Mount Rainier put on a display Wednesday morning as it seemed to be venting steam.

The mountain, which is an active volcano, is not erupting, the United States Geological Survey wants to make clear. And this behavior is “not unusual.”

Numerous USGS volcanologists are reportedly working on installing new monitoring equipment at the volcano this week, according to officials.

Cascades Volcano Observatory scientists are present to verify this.

