Mt. Rainier appears to be venting Wednesday; USGS says not an eruption

SEATTLE (KPTV) - Mount Rainier put on a display Wednesday morning as it seemed to be venting steam.

The mountain, which is an active volcano, is not erupting, the United States Geological Survey wants to make clear. And this behavior is “not unusual.”

Mount Rainier geologists join with USGS in assuring the public that Mount Rainier is not erupting. -pw https://t.co/uLiJDbgT4X — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) September 7, 2022

Numerous USGS volcanologists are reportedly working on installing new monitoring equipment at the volcano this week, according to officials.

Cascades Volcano Observatory scientists are present to verify this.

The USGS says Mount Rainier is NOT erupting. They say this behavior is NOT unusual. Volcanologists are on site and confirm that nothing abnormal is happening. We’re continuing to monitor @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/qD95AAOmNU — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) September 7, 2022

