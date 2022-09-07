Mysterious object spotted flying low over Arizona

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

What do you think it could be?

