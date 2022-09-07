Mysterious object spotted flying low over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

What do you think it could be?

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.