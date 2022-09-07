ODFW warns dog owners of salmon carcasses along Willamette Valley rivers

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning Oregonians to keep their dogs away from dead salmon in the coming months. The dead salmon are part of an effort by ODFW to supply local ecosystems with essential nutrients, however, the carcasses can have a deadly effect on dogs.

Distribution of salmon carcasses to local rivers begins in September when salmon in Willamette Valley rivers gather to spawn and die. Over the years, salmon carcasses have given vital nutrients back to the ecosystem, ODFW says. They also serve as food for bears, otters, raccoons, skunks, turkey vultures, eagles, hawks, ravens and fertilize trees and vegetation along the stream banks.

After salmon spawn in ODFW hatcheries, staff and volunteers take the carcasses and distribute them throughout the Willamette Valley for stream enrichment.

“By returning hatchery brood salmon carcasses to local rivers and streams, their bodies can provide nutrients for algae and other aquatic plants, as well as food for aquatic invertebrates that in turn provide forage for larger species such as fish,” the ODFW said Wednesday.

Despite the importance of redistributing the carcasses, ODFW warns of potential bacteria that can be deadly to dogs. Symptoms of the bacteria called “Neorickettsia helminthoeca” include vomiting and diarrhea.

ODFW warns dog owners to be on the lookout from September to December, saying while they try to avoid areas dogs may be like boat ramps, campgrounds and parks, streams carry the salmon downstream.

If your dog comes into contact with a salmon carcass, you’re asked to get veterinarian treatment as soon as possible.

