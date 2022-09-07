Paramedics respond after visitor falls from Pittock Mansion viewpoint

Paramedics respond after visitor falls from Pittock Mansion viewpoint.
Paramedics respond after visitor falls from Pittock Mansion viewpoint.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.

A spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 once crews were on the scene, the department’s rope rescue team sprung to action, reaching the person using “low-angle techniques.”

The person was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

No details were given to how the person fell from the viewpoint.

