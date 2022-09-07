PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.

A spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 once crews were on the scene, the department’s rope rescue team sprung to action, reaching the person using “low-angle techniques.”

Paramedics respond after visitor falls from Pittock Mansion viewpoint. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

The person was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

No details were given to how the person fell from the viewpoint.

