Paramedics respond after visitor falls from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday.
First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
A spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 once crews were on the scene, the department’s rope rescue team sprung to action, reaching the person using “low-angle techniques.”
The person was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.
No details were given to how the person fell from the viewpoint.
