Pedestrian injured in SW Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers responded to a call Wednesday night to find a man unconscious on the road after what they believe was a hit-and-run.

The man was found just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of SW 45th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The PPB Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-241035.

