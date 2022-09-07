Pedestrian injured in SW Portland hit-and-run

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers responded to a call Wednesday night to find a man unconscious on the road after what they believe was a hit-and-run.

The man was found just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of SW 45th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The PPB Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-241035.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oregon fire headline Sep. 7 2022
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week
Mt. Rainier venting steam on Wednesday morning Sep. 7, 2022
Is Mt. Rainier venting? Scientists say ‘no’
Fire damages NE Portland Fire
Arson suspected after fire damages NE Portland apartment
FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks