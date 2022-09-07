Permits no longer required to visit Multnomah Falls until spring

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, representatives of the Columbia Gorge tweeted that Multnomah Falls and the Waterfall Corridor will no longer require permits until the spring.

Starting TODAY, Tuesday September 6th, permits are no longer required for Multnomah Falls or the Waterfall Corridor. Check back here for updates in the spring! Photo: Multnomah Falls in the Fog. US Forest Service, Public Domain via Flickr, https://t.co/tOdrTyUl1W pic.twitter.com/ktQny4hHKD — ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) September 6, 2022

Beginning in May of this year, for the first time drivers in the “Waterfall Corridor,” which runs between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park, had to have a permit. This was an effort to manage the movement of the throng of people and vehicles visiting the falls during the warmer months.

