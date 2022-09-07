Permits no longer required to visit Multnomah Falls until spring

FILE - Multnomah Falls
FILE - Multnomah Falls(Pixabay)
Sep. 7, 2022
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, representatives of the Columbia Gorge tweeted that Multnomah Falls and the Waterfall Corridor will no longer require permits until the spring.

Beginning in May of this year, for the first time drivers in the “Waterfall Corridor,” which runs between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park, had to have a permit. This was an effort to manage the movement of the throng of people and vehicles visiting the falls during the warmer months.

