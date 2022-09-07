Senate bill directs millions in funding to prevent future Oregon wildfires

WILSONVILLE, Ore (KPTV) - Senate Bill 762 is an increased effort to prevent potentially deadly wildfires. However, the funds aren’t entirely directed at resources that help once a fire has already started.

Rather, a significant amount of the funds goes towards taking action before one begins.

Compliments of the $220 million grant, fire officials like Chad Hawkins are traveling the state and meeting with homeowners. They’re discussing how to make the area around their homes a defensible space that is safer from flames, because it “reduces the intensity,” Hawkins explained, and “allows folks to get out of their home, as well as allowing firefighters to get in there.”

Hawkins said anywhere between as few as eight or as many as 600 homeowners have attended community town hall meetings so far to talk about what that means.

Ricky Hawer, a homeowner, said his “neighborhood was designed to be in the forest,” and attended a meeting “to see how that will impact us, and just try to get educated as much as possible.”

The Bill and funds are aimed at helping to create fire-adapted communities and increase the resilience of Oregon landscapes. People like Hawkins are gleaning public input to put together the best plan of actions, so they “can really understand, or have a code that is built for Oregonians.”

A code Hawkins said will help prevent fires from moving from the ground, to igniting the tops of trees “where we see a lot of ember cast or ember shower.”

He added things like broken sticks and foliage are the ignition sources that embers go out searching for, and they’re usually hidden in places that you might now think about – like gutters.

What they take in from these meetings will likely be codified in December, but actual assessments on properties are still a ways away.

So far, they’ve held 13 out of the 17 meetings they’re planning to have.

