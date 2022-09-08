4 men wanted in stabbing attack in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying four people who attacked and stabbed a man on Aug. 30, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Northeast 57th Avenue. They found a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his leg and torso. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and applied “chest seals” to his kidney area and upper back before medical responders took the victim to a local hospital.

After watching security footage of the event, police determined that the victim was attacked by four men.

(Security footage below)

Police are asking for help to find the following four men:

Suspect 1 : Appears to be a white or Hispanic man. Thin and wearing a black beanie, a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes. On the video footage, he is holding a shiny object that he eventually uses to stab the victim.

Suspect 2: Appears to be a white man. He has a medium build, and he is wearing light-colored pants, black shoes and a black sweatshirt with large white lettering on the front.

Suspect 3 : Appears to be a white man. He is wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the front, black shoes and black pants with reflective color on the sides.

Suspect 4: Appears to be a Black man. He is wearing a blue hoodie, dark-colored shorts and light-colored shoes.

Watch footage of the attack:

CONTENT WARNING: contains violent actions

Police are asking anyone who has information about the assault or believes that they can identify any of the suspects or the vehicle (pictured with its lights on), please contact Detective Matthew Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandorego n.gov and reference Case 22-233400.

