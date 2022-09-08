California man convicted of trafficking meth to Oregon sentenced

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Court documents state that in 2019, police learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was using rental cars to bring large quantities of the drug into Oregon, where he would sell it to local dealers. On at least two of the trips north, Velasco was joined by two other people and their infant child.

On Feb. 6, 2020 in Ashland, police stopped and searched his vehicle, finding a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco was arrested, along with an accomplice.

When authorities searched his cell phone, they found evidence that Velasco was also trading methamphetamine for marijuana grown in southern Oregon.

A federal grand jury in Medford indicted Velasco for possession with intent to distribute on Nov. 5, 2020. He pled guilty.

Velasco was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

