Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires.

The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The expansion is due to the extreme fire danger that is expected over the coming weekend.

“The ongoing hot, dry weather has us concerned with how easy it is for a fire to be ignited by an escaped ember from a recreational fire,” said Fire Marshal Dan Young. “A small campfire can accidentally spread to adjacent properties very easily with our current dry conditions.”

Young says the expansion is a preventive measure to reduce the risk of grass or brush fires as a result of escaped campfires. The ban also joins those implemented by cities of Camas and Washougal.

Young recommends people follow these measures in both rural and urban areas:

Remove fuel

Within 3-5 feet of foundations, outbuildings, garages and sheds

Within 10 feet of a house

Under decks and porches

From gutters, eaves, porches and decks

Cut the lawn if it is brown. Dispose of debris and cuttings.

Prune trees so lowest branches are 6-10 feet above the ground.

Landscape with native and flame-resistant plants.

Self-contained camp stoves, which are not banned, are a safe and easy alternative for outdoor cooking.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.