Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar.

According to fire officials, the helicopter was dipping down for water when it crashed for unknown reasons. The pilot was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the National Traffic Safety Board.

