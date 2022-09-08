Impaired driver hits car, deer and tree during crash along I-5 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash involving an impaired driver on Wednesday evening in Cowlitz County.

The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 52. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed 2019 Kia Forte struck a 2021 Toyota Corolla that was in front of it. The Kia then continued off into the tree line on the right where it hit a deer and a tree.

The driver and passenger in the Kia were taken to St. John Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger in the Toyota were not injured. WSP did not say if the deer survived.

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved and charges are pending against the driver of the Kia. The investigation is ongoing.

