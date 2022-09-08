Inslee announces end to Washington’s COVID-19 emergency orders

(KPTV) - Washington’s remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire, according to the governor.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all the orders will expire by October 31.

Since the outbreak began, Inslee issued 85 COVID-19 emergency orders, the majority of which have already been revoked.

There are 13 healthcare-related orders, which will end Oct. 27. The rest, 10 of them, will be lifted Oct. 31.

“We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”

Some elements will stay in place, such as the state Department of Health’s statewide Face Covering Order. Additionally, Inslee wants to safeguard workers who decide to keep donning masks at work.

Additionally, companies are no longer required to require vaccinations for employees working in healthcare or education, while they are still free to do so. Most Washington state agencies will continue to be subject to this rule.

