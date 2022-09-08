Legacy Health provides free Monkeypox vaccinations for high-risk patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Legacy Health in Portland is providing free Monkeypox vaccines to high-risk groups on Saturday at their clinic in Northwest Portland.

High-risk patients are defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority as:

Gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who have had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity

Persons who have had close contact within the past 14 days with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox

Persons who had close contact with others at a venue or event or within a social group in the past 14 days, where a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case was identified. This includes persons who received notice from a venue or event of potential exposure within the past 14 days

Anyone who meets any of these criteria and is at least 18 years old can schedule their appointment online at https://legacyhealth.org/mpv/ or call 503-415-4800. The event will be held at the Northwest Portland Legacy Health Office at 1120 NW 20th Ave. #111, Portland, OR 97209. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

“It’s important that we use all the tools at our disposal to slow the progression of hMPXV (monkeypox virus) infections in our communities, said Nick Kashey, M.D. Clinical Vice President of Population Health for Legacy Health. “Legacy Health is proud to offer an opportunity for our high-risk community members and neighbors to get vaccinated against monkeypox this weekend.”

