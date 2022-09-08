Medford Police looking for murder suspect

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Medford Police detectives are looking for the suspect in a homicide Thursday after a shooting that morning.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots at about 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Lincoln Street. When they arrived they found a person shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Shawn Robert Conte and are looking for him. Medford Police Department said Conte should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Conte is asked to call 911. Anyone with information that may lead to his whereabouts is asked to call the Medford Police Department at 541-774-2283.

