NW Oregon forests moving to Extreme Fire Danger, stricter public restrictions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be upgraded to the Extreme Fire Danger category as of 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced Thursday.

Starting Friday in northwest Oregon, off-highway vehicle trails will be closed, campfires completely banned, and some forest roads will close to vehicle traffic. For northwest Oregon, this includes all ODF-protected lands in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Linn, Lincoln & Benton counties, including the Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington starting 11 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday, indicating critical fire conditions. The NWS is predicting a moderate-to-strong east wind event starting Friday and continuing through at least Saturday night. Historically, east winds and dry conditions in late summer have resulted in some of northwest Oregon’s largest wildfires, including the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Precautions such as these can prevent most wildfires:

Check current fire restrictions for the area before visiting: Under extreme fire danger in northwest Oregon, campfires are banned and off-highway vehicle trails are closed.

Check your vehicle for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.

Don’t park or idle on dry grass or brush – the hot exhaust system can set it smoldering in seconds.

Smoke only in an enclosed vehicle. Properly dispose of cigarette butts.

If you see smoke, call 911.

Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand.

With this change, all ODF-protected lands will be in extreme fire danger. Fire danger and associated restrictions for all lands protected by ODF can be found on the ODF website at tiny.cc/odffirerestrictions.

