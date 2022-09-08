PGE warning 30,000 Oregonians of possible power shutoffs.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – In the footsteps of Pacific Power’s announcement, PGE is warning roughly 30,000 customers that they may be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. PGE said Wednesday evening it’s monitoring weather factors like wind speed, temperature, humidity, dryness of trees and brush, and information from local fire agencies.

“PGE works year-round to help keep our system safe and resilient from wildfire, including managing over 2.2 million trees along 12,000 miles of power lines,” said Larry Bekkedahl, senior vice president of Advanced Energy Delivery, PGE. “However, we are expecting extreme winds that could cause outages.”

PGE said if it calls a PSPS, the company will keep the power off for as long as necessary. Based on current forecasts, PGE expects a PSPS may be called Friday morning.

A full interactive map of affected areas is available at the link here. You can check if your home may be affected by visiting the map and entering your address.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.