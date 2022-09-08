Police seek man accused of groping and exposing self to Beaverton child Wednesday

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man they believe exposed himself and groped a Beaverton middle school student on their way to school Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 a.m., a student at Mountain View Middle School was walking through Champion Park and noticed a man watching them with his genitals exposed. The student began walking faster but the man followed them and groped them on the buttocks, according to the student.

The student reported this assault to the school resource officer.

A short investigation revealed the man suspected of groping the student had entered the school a short time later and spoke with school staff who were unaware of the assault at the time.

School cameras captured the man’s image, and he was identified by police as 29-year-old Uriel Nava-Montoya. Nava-Montoya has short black hair, is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He is thin with tan skin.

Police are asking anyone who has information about where he is now to call 911 or the Washington County non-emergency number at (503) 629-0111.

