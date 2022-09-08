Portland organization using funds from ‘Safe Summer PDX’ to bring community together

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Over $1.5 million out of $2.4 million has been allocated to several organizations through Safer Summer PDX, an initiative Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced back in June to combat gun violence in the city. One of those organizations that recently received its funding is Love is Stronger. Its founder and president, Lionel Irving, says they are hitting the ground running with the $201,228 awarded to his organization.

“Love is Stronger really boils down to this: when there are shots fired there is a ripple effect that happens inside the community,” said Irving. “Traditionally, that ripple effect is trauma, pain, and sorrow. Love is Stronger wants to bring love into that. If we don’t interject it, then it won’t be in it. When someone gets shot and you let that ripple effect vibrate and you don’t interject love into that then it will cause all these other traumatic events for these kids. So what we do is we jump into these traumatized zones and we bring a sense of calm, a sense of someone being present, and a sense of healing. We also want to bring a sense of accountability for what’s going on. Love is Stronger is a community group that gets into the fire and see what solutions can happen while being present, versus being on the outside looking in.”

Irving knows about the violence firsthand; the former gang member turned his life around, now helping those in his community by trying to steer them from the path he took.

“I think it’s very important that guys like myself who have made poor choices before, get themselves together, and then come back out into the community to give back,” Irving said. “We can be an example for other young kids who might be making poor choices to say ‘Hey you’re not stuck in there. You can become a respected community member.’ That’s my biggest thing: coming back and being an example. If I can do it, anyone can.”

He and others went door to door in the Hazelwood neighborhood inviting residents to a block party they are hosting Saturday, Sept. 17. They hope bringing the community together will help combat gun violence.

Several teens from the community also helped door-knock and hand out flyers.

“My uncle Mo said he had this thing to stop gun violence, so of course, I had to join because I’ve been affected by gun violence,” said Jaamir Roberson. “It hurts to have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“If one person goes down, it affects a whole bunch of people, whether that’s family or outside,” said Nate Bunn. “It’s a big deal. Whatever we can do to prevent it that’s what we are going to do.”

“I was more than happy to join the organization to put down guns because I’ve lost a lot of relatives,” said Cormani Barrera. “I don’t want to see anybody else go through that.”

“Our number one objective is to persuade those most likely to shoot, not to shoot,” said Irving. “We are going door to door inside this community that’s been suffering through some trauma and talking to community members, building relationships, and talking to them about things that they can do to help stifle gun violence because the community has a role to play. We are also telling them to come out to this event that we are having at the Hazelwood Apartments to create the healing process and that unity. Because there are more of us than there are of them. We have to stand up and say enough is enough in unison. So that’s what we are doing today: asking the community members to take a stand and do something instead of just complaining about it.”

Irving says having the city backing Love is Stronger is a blessing and something he doesn’t take lightly.

“We have been in this field, gun violence, for the last five years,” Irving said. “So to finally have the opportunity to hear the city say they believe in us and give us resources to get the job done, it’s really gratifying, it’s humbling. I feel a lot of responsibility to lead the charge so other guys like me who can have a great impact can get into that same door, receive some funds, and push their programs. There are a whole bunch of Lionel’s out there, they just can’t get into the door because of their past history. To have the opportunity to be the example for those guys, I don’t take that lightly.”

Irving says they hope to combat the gun violence with community support and the support from the city will help aid their continued efforts.

“We are going to the guys we know are at risk,” said Irving. “I’m excited about it. I have a lot of optimism about this program and I’m hoping this is not a one-off and we can continue to build relationships because that’s what it’s all about. That’s why we are here. But I do want the community to know that this isn’t just a Portland problem. This is a nationwide thing and gun violence is running rampant. The second thing I want them to know is they have to get involved. Everyone has a role to play.”

Safer Summer PDX is distributing the $2.4 million to 12 separate organizations and agencies, dividing them into three objectives. The first objective: “persuade those most likely to shoot this summer to not engage in gun violence”. $639,514.02 has been allocated for organizations in this category, with $561,441.50 already distributed to three organizations, including Love is Strongest.

The second objective: “Engage youth in areas most impacted by gun violence in pro-social activities”. Six agencies and organizations have been categorized into this group, with half of the contracts completed.

The third and last objective states money going to the two agencies and organizations in this category will “invest in neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence”. Both contracts have been executed with $800,000 going to PBOT in July and $51,112.96 going to Connected in August.

Safer Summer PDX allocation tracker. (City of Portland)

