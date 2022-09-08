Ridgefield teachers rally as they negotiate contract with district

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The school year has just begun in Ridgefield, but teachers have been rallying for days now as their union goes to the bargaining table with the school district.

They’re asking for smaller class sizes, an investment in special education and competitive pay to keep and recruit good teachers.

Douglas Teneyck has been a special education teacher for the district for 16 years and said these requests won’t just help teachers out, but they’ll be beneficial for students too.

“For our resource room like I work in, if we could have it reduced by one, that would be an excellent start,” he said. “The more bodies there are in the classroom, the harder it is to provide individualized attention to the student sitting in front of you.”

Teneyck said he knows the timing of the bargain isn’t ideal for parents and kids but said they’ve been negotiating for months now. He’s hopeful they can avoid a strike on Friday and keep students in school.

“Our hearts are with our students. There’s not an ounce of us that wants to be on strike and with our kids sitting at home. Their proper place is in front of us, learning, being instructed and being with their friends,” he said.

Kevin Goodwin has two children in the district and also hopes a strike can be avoided.

“My wife’s actually a teacher in a different school district and I know how much they work,” Goodwin said.

While he wants teachers to be supported, he hopes they can come to an agreement for the kids’ sake.

“The last couple of years they’ve been so disrupted with school, things feel back to normal and to then get into our normal school year and to have something else happen would be really disappointing, I won’t place any blame anywhere,” Goodwin said.

