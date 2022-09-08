Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday
Keizer homeowner shoots and kills invader Sunday(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday.

Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.

The homeowner then shot Gage and called the police, telling dispatchers a gun had been fired at a home invader.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to 3222 Mayfield Place North where Gage was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details have been released.

