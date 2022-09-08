Thousands in Oregon face possible power interruptions as fire danger ramps up

(KPTV) - Gusty east winds are in the forecast and that is leading to an increase in fire danger. In response, Oregon power companies and firefighters are doing what they can to get ahead of any potential dangers.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power say they are increasingly likely to call for PSPS due to the increased fire danger, and it’s not just in rural areas but in urban areas as well.

PGE put out a map showing areas that may be affected. The utility will monitor conditions and estimates the power shut off could be called on Friday morning and power could be out through Saturday night.

About 30,000 PGE customers could be affected if the shutoffs occur.

A full interactive map of affected areas for PGE is available at the link here. You can check if your home may be affected by visiting the map and entering your address.

Now is the time to prepare to activate your emergency plan. Customers in all PSPS areas should check https://t.co/kjW7QvtAyp to confirm if their power may be impacted. (2/2) — Portland General (@portlandgeneral) September 8, 2022

The situation is similar for Pacific Power. Beginning Friday, the utility says it may shut off power to sections of Stayton, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide.

Roughly 12,000 Pacific Power customers could be affected by the shutoffs.

Due to elevated wildfire conditions and forecasted high, gusty winds, we will perform a Power Shutoff in your area, which will affect approximately 12,000 customers and begin at around 12 a.m. on September 9, and could last through Saturday evening. https://t.co/YkjxBCgJVc — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) September 7, 2022

Pacific Power released an interactive map that can be viewed here.

I just got the official email...power may get cut at home for a few days (along with lots of you!). Dry, windy, and hot means high fire danger ahead. What's ahead in my @fox12oregon weather blog post this evening: https://t.co/niqIQ8O3q0 pic.twitter.com/Ehpc9Dltiq — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) September 8, 2022

