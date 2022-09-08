Thousands in Oregon face possible power interruptions as fire danger ramps up
(KPTV) - Gusty east winds are in the forecast and that is leading to an increase in fire danger. In response, Oregon power companies and firefighters are doing what they can to get ahead of any potential dangers.
Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power say they are increasingly likely to call for PSPS due to the increased fire danger, and it’s not just in rural areas but in urban areas as well.
PGE put out a map showing areas that may be affected. The utility will monitor conditions and estimates the power shut off could be called on Friday morning and power could be out through Saturday night.
About 30,000 PGE customers could be affected if the shutoffs occur.
A full interactive map of affected areas for PGE is available at the link here. You can check if your home may be affected by visiting the map and entering your address.
The situation is similar for Pacific Power. Beginning Friday, the utility says it may shut off power to sections of Stayton, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide.
Roughly 12,000 Pacific Power customers could be affected by the shutoffs.
Pacific Power released an interactive map that can be viewed here.
