Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers.

Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. Pacific Power says it’s projecting the shut-offs due to a forecast calling for high, gusty easterly winds from early Friday morning through Saturday.

Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff:

Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon

Lebanon

Sweet Home

Lincoln City

Glide east along Umpqua Highway

“Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, Pacific Power meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.”

According to Pacific Power, current forecasts indicate conditions for a Public Safety Power Shutoff could be met around noon Friday. The electric company said the power shutoff could last late into Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.