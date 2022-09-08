Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter after a deadly crash in Salem early Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers and emergency crews were called out to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast.

Police said an investigation revealed Angel Marie Rogers was westbound on San Francisco Drive when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a sedan traveling southbound on Hollywood Drive.

The passenger in Rogers’ vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Keith Alan Schmidtke, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

On Wednesday, Rogers was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. She will be arraigned on charges Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire danger high
NW Oregon forests moving to Extreme Fire Danger, stricter public restrictions
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Legacy Health provides free Monkeypox vaccinations for high-risk patients
KPTV file image
Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires