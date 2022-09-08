Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter after a deadly crash in Salem early Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers and emergency crews were called out to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast.

Police said an investigation revealed Angel Marie Rogers was westbound on San Francisco Drive when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a sedan traveling southbound on Hollywood Drive.

The passenger in Rogers’ vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Keith Alan Schmidtke, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

On Wednesday, Rogers was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. She will be arraigned on charges Thursday afternoon.

