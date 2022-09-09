37,000 plants seized after illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Josephine Co.

37,000 plants seized after illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Josephine Co.(Josephine Co. Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of marijuana plants were recently seized by law enforcement agents in Josephine County at an illegal grow operation.

According to a statement from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, officers carried out five separate search warrants for unauthorized marijuana growing facilities. The search warrants were executed in the Josephine County neighborhoods of 5000 Holland Loop Road, 200 Beaver Meadow Road, 400 Warner Road, 2000 Stewart Road, and 2000 Jump Off Joe Creek Road.

More than 37,000 marijuana plants that were in the process of growing as well as almost 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana were confiscated and destroyed during the execution of the search warrants. Additionally, several firearms were taken, according to the sheriff’s office.

