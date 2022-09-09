Skip to content
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Election Results
Good Day Oregon
Outdoor GPS
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Home
News
National News
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusives
FOX 12 Featured Stories
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
Weather
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather Podcast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Maps
Closings
Weather Alerts
Wildfires
Election Results
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Free Project
Clean Water - It's Our Future
PGE Prep Tips
Better Together
Be The Change
Surprise Squad
Rose Festival
Classroom of the Month
Submit Photos & Video
Sports
High Schools
Trail Blazers
Timbers
Thorns
National Sports
Outdoor GPS
Health
Kaiser Permanente Thrive
Providence Health & Services
Good Day Oregon
On the Go
Andy's Adventures
Share Your Child's 1st Birthday
Good Day Pets
Contact Us
Meet the Team
NextGen TV
TV Schedule
Our Apps
FOX 12 on Youtube
Alexa
Get a Copy of a Newscast
FOX 12 Plus
Station Video Tour
Careers
Closed Captioning
Translators
NextGen TV
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Latest Newscasts
Job Connection
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
FOX 12′s Jeff Foregeron answers your questions about power shutoffs
(WDAM)
By
FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT
|
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Man arrested for road rage homicide in Polk County: Police
Oregon gubernatorial candidates eye reproductive rights as election day nears
Two Portland Public Schools closed Friday due to power shutoffs
Planned power shutoffs to prevent wildfires underway in Oregon