Man arrested for road rage homicide in Polk County: Police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for a road rage homicide in Polk County in July this year.

According to a statement from Oregon State Police, Dennis Gerard Anderson was shot and killed on Highway 18 in western Oregon.

Detectives determined through their investigation that Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton was responsible for Anderson’s death.

McAnulty was arrested by Portland police on Friday after police received a search warrant.

McAnulty was booked into the Polk County jail. No further information was released as the incident remains under investigation.

