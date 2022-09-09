One more day of extreme fire danger, then cooler & calm Sunday

Weather today turned out just like we expected…a breezy east wind, not damaging, and a much warmer day. Fire smoke also showed up from fires in Washington and Canada. Expect more of the same through Saturday afternoon. Wind speed shouldn’t be any stronger tomorrow, but will be lighter tonight. Tomorrow’s speeds will be again mainly in the 25-35 mph range. A spot or two could gust to 40 near the Gorge or in the hills. That warm/hot easterly wind has pushed temperatures to around 90 on the coastline today!

Highs So Far Today (kptv)

The dry easterly wind ends abruptly Saturday evening as cooler ocean air surges inland. Along with the wind going calm Saturday night, relative humidity values turn much higher, ending the fire threat.

Sunday will be a cooler day and partly cloudy. Light wind continues Sunday as well. We should stay dry, but a sprinkle COULD fall either Sunday or Monday as temperatures cool.

Next week will feel more like September with a cloud/sun mix and highs each day generally in the 70s.

KEY POINTS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

· We do NOT have a windstorm on the way…this is nothing like Labor Day 2020

· This is a relatively normal early fall season easterly wind episode, which still means plenty of wind

· BUT, this is the first time that power companies have decided to implement widespread power shut offs, thus the big news story .

· These shutoffs only affect 3-4% of all PGE customers! These are mainly very rural/forested areas.

· Easterly wind will pick up in the hills/mountains the rest of today and peak tonight/Saturday morning in those areas. Gusts could reach 30-45 mph at times in exposed foothill locations

· Easterly wind will be strongest this afternoon in the lowlands, die down tonight, then be gusty again through Saturday morning. Gusts 25-35 mph are likely in most populated areas during this time.

· All easterly wind (and extreme fire danger) ends around sunset or so Saturday evening . THIS EVENT WILL BE OVER IN 36 HOURS

· Expect to smell smoke at times along with a hazy/yellow/orange sky through tomorrow

