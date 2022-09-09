Pacific Power announces estimate of when residents will lose electricity
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Ahead of expected Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Pacific Power has released estimates of when certain counties may first start experiencing outages.
The company says rural areas prone to strong winds will experience outages first with additional outages as the day continues.
Companies estimated outage times:
- Douglas County: 6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Linn County: 6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Marion County: 6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Lincoln County: 10 a.m. Friday
- Tillamook County: 10 a.m. Friday
- Polk County: 10 a.m. Friday
For those in need, Pacific Power has listed temporary resource centers opening at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. These locations will remain open until 10 p.m. on both days.
- Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443
- Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325
- Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386
For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, visit the Pacific Power website.
