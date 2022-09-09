Pacific Power announces estimate of when residents will lose electricity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Ahead of expected Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Pacific Power has released estimates of when certain counties may first start experiencing outages.

The company says rural areas prone to strong winds will experience outages first with additional outages as the day continues.

Companies estimated outage times:

Douglas County: 6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Linn County: 6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Marion County: 6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.

Lincoln County: 10 a.m. Friday

Tillamook County: 10 a.m. Friday

Polk County: 10 a.m. Friday

For those in need, Pacific Power has listed temporary resource centers opening at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. These locations will remain open until 10 p.m. on both days.

Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443

Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325

Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386

For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, visit the Pacific Power website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.