PGE announces estimated time for Public Safety Power Shutoff

Talking about Public Safety Power Shutoffs in PGE Prep Tips.
Talking about Public Safety Power Shutoffs in PGE Prep Tips.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland General Electric has announced estimated times of Public Safety Power Shutoffs to roughly 30,000 customers. The shutoffs will happen across 10 designated PSPS areas and two additional areas with high fire risk, PGE said Thursday night.

The 10 designated PSPS areas are as follows: Mt. Hood Corridor and Foothills (Area 1); Columbia River Gorge (Area 2); Oregon City (Area 3); Estacada (Area 4); Scotts Mills (Area 5); Portland West Hills (Area 6); Tualatin Mountains (Area 7); Northwest Hills (Area 8); Central West Hills (Area 9); and Southern West Hills (Area 10).

Estimated power shutoff start times by area for Friday, Sept. 9:

  • Area 1: 3:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.
  • Area 2: 5:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.
  • Area 3: 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
  • Area 4: 3:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.
  • Area 5: 5:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.
  • Areas 6, 7, 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Area 10: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit the PGE website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residents in Santiam Canyon on fire watch again days after anniversary of destructive wildfires
Local power situation as possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs near
Ridgefield teachers rally as they negotiate contract with district.
Ridgefield teachers will strike Friday after negotiations with district hit wall
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner gives an update on the reckless driver arrest at a Sept. 8...
Driver runs over and kills woman in tent; injures pedestrian in Eugene