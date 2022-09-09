PGE announces estimated time for Public Safety Power Shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland General Electric has announced estimated times of Public Safety Power Shutoffs to roughly 30,000 customers. The shutoffs will happen across 10 designated PSPS areas and two additional areas with high fire risk, PGE said Thursday night.

The 10 designated PSPS areas are as follows: Mt. Hood Corridor and Foothills (Area 1); Columbia River Gorge (Area 2); Oregon City (Area 3); Estacada (Area 4); Scotts Mills (Area 5); Portland West Hills (Area 6); Tualatin Mountains (Area 7); Northwest Hills (Area 8); Central West Hills (Area 9); and Southern West Hills (Area 10).

Estimated power shutoff start times by area for Friday, Sept. 9:

Area 1: 3:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.

Area 2: 5:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.

Area 3: 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Area 4: 3:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.

Area 5: 5:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.

Areas 6, 7, 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Area 10: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

