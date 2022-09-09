Portland police identify 72-year-old man as victim in deadly semi-truck crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man struck and killed by a semi-truck in the East Columbia Neighborhood in late August.

PPB first responded to the crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 30. Arriving officers found Christian L. Lint, 72, of Port Orchard, WA, dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation indicates Lint was trying to cross MLK Boulevard when he was hit. The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

North MLK was closed at North Gertz Road and the southbound off-ramp from Interstate 5 to North MLK was shut down during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-234212.

