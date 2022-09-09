Preparing for a summer power outage

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are used to power outages from winter storms, while summer outages have been rare.

Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland said he’s noticed people coming in to prepare for outages or even a possible fire.

“The winds coming through, it’s a whole different thing than we’re used to,” Chusid. “I think people are seeing what’s happening in California with the fires. I think we’re getting more prepared. Today we sold a few links of hoses so people could water down their roofs.”

Chusid said the supplies for a winter outage kit are almost the same for a summer outage, the only difference is the heat.

“You’re going to be able to be outside,” Chusid said. “You can pitch a tent outside if you have it in your backyard, or sleep out in the backyard. There are so many options.”

Summer power outage suggestions:

TO DO:

Fill a cooler with ice and essential foods needed during an outage, to limit opening refrigerator and freezer doors.

TO HAVE:

Flashlight with batteries

Hand crank radio

Car charger for cellphones

Bottled water for people and pets

Frozen cold packs or frozen bags of water

For more information about summer outages and how to prepare, people can visit Portland General Electric’s website.

