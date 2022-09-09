Ridgefield teachers will strike Friday after negotiations with district hit wall

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Ridgefield teachers will strike Friday despite bargaining agreements with the Ridgefield School District over the last week, the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) announced Thursday night. The strike is expected to continue until an agreement is reached.

District teachers are asking for smaller class sizes, an investment in special education and competitive pay to keep and recruit good teachers.

“None of us want to be on strike, but ignoring our dysfunctional intervention program, unsafe staffing levels and the need for more counselors when the district has the money to do something about it is unacceptable,” REA Co-President Elizabeth Stamp said. “We are united with the Ridgefield community demanding what our students deserve and we’re calling on the district to do the right thing.”

Teachers in the REA first voted Aug. 29 with 92 percent in agreement to authorize their executive board to call a strike if deemed necessary. Ridgefield teachers have been working since Sept. 1 without a contract.

“The Ridgefield School District and the teachers’ union, the Ridgefield Education Association, have been negotiating for several months in an effort to agree to terms on a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement,” the Ridgefield School District said in a release Thursday night. “Despite making progress, we unfortunately did not come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract and have been informed by the teachers’ union that they will be going on strike starting tomorrow.”

During the strike, school buildings and offices will be closed, and meal services will be suspended until an agreement is met, the Ridgefield School District said Thursday.

