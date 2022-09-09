Santiam School District to close Friday as fire danger forces power outages.

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - High winds and dry conditions continue to force power outages in areas of Oregon, including schools.

Beginning at midnight Thursday, power in Linn County will shut down and Santiam Canyon School District announced they will close Friday.

Santiam Canyon School District Superintendent Todd Miller told FOX 12 when he announced Friday’s closure to staff members, emotions were high, with memories of Beachie Creek Fire two years ago still fresh.

“This is the first time I can recall we’ve ever had to shut down based on high winds and fire,” Miller said.

Miller had to make the difficult decision to shut down classrooms Friday due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff issued by Pacific Power. No power means dark classrooms, dark restrooms and no way to prepare food. But their biggest worry was losing communication.

“We can lose telephones, we can lose cell service and when we can’t communicate with families or two emergency services it’s a safety risk,” Miller said. “A lot of our bus routes are also very rural and very wooded. Our worry would be getting kids here and not being able to then get them home.”

But high winds and dry conditions can cause a high risk of wildfires and some students feel nervous about the closure.

“I kind of expected it because we’re supposed to get a lot of winds tomorrow,” said high school junior Wyatt.

Having no power brought back memories of the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020.

“I lost my house in the fire,” Wyatt said. “Nervous and weary about it happening again. Like a little déjà vu kind of feeling to it.”

“I am a little scared I will admit to that, but I definitely am more OK with it just because my family and I are more aware now,” said senior Mykila Wilson.

As of Thursday, class is expected to resume Monday but Santiam Canyon School District says they’re prepared to close again if that were to change.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.