Two Portland Public Schools closed Friday due to power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland public schools announced they would be closed on Friday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The planned power shutoffs were announced by PGE this week as a measure intended to prevent wildfires caused by downed powerlines.

SEE ALSO: Thousands in Oregon face power interruptions as fire danger ramps up

FORECAST: Fire danger through Saturday

The Portland public schools that will be closed Friday are: Skyline and East Sylvan (Odyssey).

IMPORTANT MESSAGE:

Due to an announced power shutoff on the west side of Portland (in select areas), Skyline and East Sylvan (Odyssey) will be closed today, Friday, September 9. — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) September 9, 2022

More information about the closures can be found on the school’s social media pages and websites.

People who want to find out if they will affected by planned power shutoffs, can check PGE’s website, here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.