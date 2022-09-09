Washington Co. man convicted of murdering doctor in 2010

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found Brian Daniel Bement guilty of first-degree murder and other charges on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office, on March 30, 2010, Bement shot and killed Dr. David Greenspan in a car parked at a cemetery just outside Cornelius, Oregon.

Detectives later found out that Bement ran a drug dealing business in Portland and Greenspan had loaned him money.

Bement took roughly $30,000 from Greenspan after the shooting.

Bement was originally convicted of the murder in 2012 but the case was reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals.

“By all accounts, Dr. Greenspan was a kind person who developed issues due to his addiction to drugs. He became involved with the wrong person and paid with his life” said DDA MacLean. “The DA’s office never lost confidence in the defendant’s guilt.”

A sentencing hearing is set for Sep. 13, 2022.

