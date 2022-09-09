WSP: Amber Alert issued for abducted Vancouver teen

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a girl reportedly abducted in Vancouver.

Authorities say Catherine Gizzel Guitierrez, 15, was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near NE 58th Street in Vancouver. According to WSP, Guitierrez was taken following an altercation between the suspect, Alejandrino Robledo Soriano, 53, and the victim’s mother who is Soriano’s girlfriend.

Catherine G. Guitierrez and Alejandrino R. Soriano. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says Guitierrez’s mother sustained a concussion during the altercation as well as showed detectives injuries from Soriano including multiple bruises, a broken finger, and badly injured arm.

Both were last seen in a Blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D. (Washington State Patrol)

Deputies describe Guitierrez as 5′1″, 215lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie reading “class of 2021,” blue jeans and white Nike Air Force shoes.

The suspect, Soriano, is 5′6″, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. His most recent clothing is unknown. He was seen driving a Blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D with an unknown license plate as it’s been switched, WSP said.

If seen, WSP asks you call 911.

