‘Cost us money to not lose money’: West Hills restaurant deals with safety power shut off

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local restaurant in the Portland West Hills was scrambling Friday to preserve their stock of food during the power safety shut off.

Skyline Restaurant on Northwest Skyline Boulevard was without power a day after they received their weekly food delivery, said restaurant server Eric Reddy.

Reddy said they had to go out and buy a generator when their power cut off about four hours earlier.

“Make sure that our food is secure and keeps cold,” Reddy said. “It’s going to cost us money to not lose money.”

Reddy has worked at the restaurant for a decade, and they’ve weathered unexpected outages before, but never a planned one.

“I feel like they should’ve prepared cutting down trees and clearing power lines before this, so I don’t think it’s the best idea,” he said. “I understand the fires two years ago the fires that came towards Estacada out in the wilderness but we’re pretty surrounded by houses, so I don’t really know if it’s a good thing here.”

Being closed over the weekend means a loss of business for the restaurant and for Reddy.

“Kids are back in school but the weekends they like to come out, so it’ll be a huge loss for us as a whole weekend being missed,” he said.

