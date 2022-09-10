Brush fire in Milo McIver State Park prompts Level 3 Evacuations.

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews are actively responding to a brush fire at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada as of Friday night. Level 3 Evacuations have been ordered for the area of Feldheimer to Hayden and Springwater to the Clackamas River.

Deputies are currently evacuating people from Milo McIver and surrounding homes.

#Alert Level 3 Evacuations have been ordered for an active fire at Milo McIver State Park. Deputies are on scene.



Current Evacuations for the area of Feldheimer to Hayden and Springwater to the Clackamas River. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 10, 2022

Crews are said to be actively fighting the brush fire as deputies continue evacuations.

For up-to-date evacuation notices, click here.

This is developing news and will be updated.

