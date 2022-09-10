Brush fire in Milo McIver State Park prompts Level 3 Evacuations
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews are actively responding to a brush fire at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada as of Friday night. Level 3 Evacuations have been ordered for the area of Feldheimer to Hayden and Springwater to the Clackamas River.
Deputies are currently evacuating people from Milo McIver and surrounding homes.
Crews are said to be actively fighting the brush fire as deputies continue evacuations.
This is developing news and will be updated.
