Brush fire in Milo McIver State Park prompts Level 3 Evacuations

Brush fire in Milo McIver State Park prompts Level 3 Evacuations.
Brush fire in Milo McIver State Park prompts Level 3 Evacuations.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Fire crews are actively responding to a brush fire at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada as of Friday night. Level 3 Evacuations have been ordered for the area of Feldheimer to Hayden and Springwater to the Clackamas River.

Deputies are currently evacuating people from Milo McIver and surrounding homes.

Crews are said to be actively fighting the brush fire as deputies continue evacuations.

For up-to-date evacuation notices, click here.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Hills family coping with power outages as Public Safety Power Shutoffs continue
Level 3 Evacuations south of Salem as brush fire spreads
American Red Cross / File Image
Red Cross Cascades opens three emergency shelters for wildfire evacuees across Oregon
West Hills family coping with power outages as Public Safety Power Shutoffs continue.
West Hills family coping with power outages as Public Safety Power Shutoffs continue