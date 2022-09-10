Level 3 Evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – New evacuation orders are in place for the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County, officials announced Friday evening.

Officials with the Gifford Pinchot National Forest said the fire had grown from 4 acres to 80 acres overnight.

Level Three “GO!” orders are in place for the following areas:

  • North to South: From the Cowlitz County/Lewis County border south to 7550 Rd.
  • East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.

Level Two “Get Set!” orders are in place for the following areas:

  • North to South: South from the 7550 Road to south of Merrill Lake.
  • East to West: Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County

Level One “Get Ready!” orders are in place for the following areas:

  • North to South: From the Level 2, Set Evacuation zone south of Merrill Lake, south to SR 503, including the Cities of Cougar and Yale.
  • East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border following SR 503 5 miles into Cowlitz County.

For immediate alerts, sign up for emergency notifications with Cowlitz County.

